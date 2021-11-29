Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Reignite ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ With Lisa Loeb Cover

While we spent our holidays in lockdown last year, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin gave us something to smile about with the Hanukkah Sessions. With vaccines now widely available, we’re able to spend time with our loved ones this year, but that’s not stopping Grohl and Kurstin to reignite their daily covers during the Festival of Lights.

To kick things off, the duo covered Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You).” At first, things seem to be a like-for-like cover, before things take a heavy, Sepultura-esque turn.

Last year, the duo covered The Velvet Underground’s “Rock and Roll,” The Knacks’ “Frustrated,” Elastica’s “Connection,” Bob Dylan‘s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” Peaches‘ “Fuck the Pain Away,” Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” and the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” during 2020’s Hanukkah Sessions.

After a year of sitting at home, Grohl made up for lost time in 2021. He released documentaries, went on tour, and published his first memoir. Oh and let’s not forget that Foo Fighters released their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight and a Bee Gees covers album. Early next year, the band will release a horror-comedy around the events leading up to Medicine to Midnight. The Foos have a few more shows before the end of the year before heading abroad in 2022.

