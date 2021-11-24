Laura Jane Grace Details Canadian Headlining Tour Next March

Laura Jane Grace has just announced a headlining, 14-date Canadian jaunt. The tour will run throughout the entire month of March next year.

The Emmy-nominated artist, author, and activist will have support from Bristol-based songwriter Lande Hekt and punk duo Mobina Galore. Their first stop in Canada is on March 5 at Le National in Montreal, which will follow several of Grace’s previously scheduled performances in the U.S. Tickets for her Canadian run go on sale at 1 pm. EST this Friday, November 26.

Grace’s upcoming embark is in support of her newest work, At War With The Silverfish, which was released on September 22. The seven-track EP follows her full-length, 2020 record Stay Alive.

“These are songs of late night madness and loneliness,” Grace said in a statement of her new EP, “orphan songs that came wandering in looking to feed like insects.”

Laura Jane Grace Tour Dates

DECEMBER

10 — Tampa, FL — The Bricks ^ (Sold Out)

11 — Tampa, FL — The Bricks ^ (Sold Out)

18 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway

27 — Reading, PA — Reverb #

28 — Worcester, PA — The Palladium #

29 — Washington, DC — 9:30 Club #

30 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom #

MARCH 2022

03 — Buffalo, NY — Rec Room *

05 — Montreal, QC — Le National *

06 — Ottawa, ON — Bronson Centre *

08 — Oshawa, ON — Stage 44 *

09 — Toronto, ON — The Opera House *

11 — Waterloo, ON — Maxwell’s *

12 — Hamilton, ON — Bridgeworks *

13 — London, ON — London Music Hall *

14 — Greater Sudbury, ON — Place Des Arts *

16 — Winnipeg, MB — Park Theatre & Lounge *

18 — Saskatoon, SK — Coors Event Centre *

19 — Calgary, AB — Commonwealth Bar & Stage *

20 — Edmonton, AB — Starlite Room *

22 — Vancouver, BC — Rickshaw Theatre *

23 — Victoria, BC — McPherson Playhouse *

^ — w/ Pohgoh

# — supporting Thursday

* — Lande Hekt and Mobina Galore supporting

