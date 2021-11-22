Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Bring Raise the Roof Songs to Colbert and CBS Saturday Morning

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss dropped their latest album Raise the Roof yesterday and celebrated the release with performances on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and CBS Saturday Morning.

The duo delivered a pre-recorded performance from Nashville for Colbert where they played “Can’t Let Go” and, as a web exclusive, “Trouble With My Lover,” backed by a band of guitarists, a stand-up bassist, and a drummer.

Raise the Roof follows Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’s 2007 Grammy-winning album Raising Sand. They recently announced their first tour in 12 years. Check out those dates here.

