Search

Discover

NEWS

U2 preview brand new song on TikTok after officially joining the platform

By NME/Will Lavin • November 02, 2021

'Your Song Saved My Life' is set to arrive in full later this week

U2 have officially joined TikTok and their first post sees them preview a brand new song set to be released in full later this week.

The band’s discography is now available for users to soundtrack their posts with on the video-sharing platform, arriving alongside a 26-second snippet of their upcoming new single ‘Your Song Saved My Life’.

Taken from the soundtrack for the upcoming animated sequel SING 2, the film will see U2 frontman Bono make his animated screen debut as reclusive rockstar lion Clay Calloway.

You can follow the band’s account here and listen to a snippet of ‘Your Song Saved My Life’ below.

@u2

U2 now on TikTok. And new track #YourSongSavedMyLife from @Sing out Nov 3rd. #BonosDrawings #Sing2

♬ Your Song Saved My Life – From Sing 2 – U2

 

According to a press release, prior to the band joining TikTok, U2 had already seen huge success and demand on the platform, with the #U2 hashtag and related content receiving over 249million video views.

Some of the band’s songs now available in the TikTok library include: ‘Beautiful Day’, ‘With Or Without You’, ‘Vertigo’, ‘Sweetest Thing’, ‘One’, and ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’.

This month marks the 30th anniversary of the U2’s seminal album ‘Achtung Baby’. To celebrate, the band will be unearthing archival footage from some of their performances and tours over the decades for TikTok users.

U2 follow a string of high-profile acts who have recently joined TikTok including Led Zeppelin, ABBA, and Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, U2 have said that they would have no problem with frontman Bono going solo if he ever decided to do so.

Speaking in a recent interview, the band’s bassist Adam Clayton insisted he and the rest of the band – also comprising guitarist The Edge and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. – would support Bono if he decided to do a solo record.

The post U2 preview brand new song on TikTok after officially joining the platform appeared first on NME.

3 4
  1. TeresaBrown11
    TeresaBrown I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.This is where i started..... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more
  2. LilianaAddam
    Liliana Use several hours of your spare time to acquire extra $1000 on your paypal account each week... Get more details on following site. www.homejob1.com
    ...show more
  3. CindyTanner
    CindyTanner I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here... www.pays11.com
    ...show more
  4. raquel.j.benson
    RaquelBenson I am now making extra £19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly £20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by followACV instruction on the given website........ Www.Self25.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.