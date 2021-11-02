Thom Yorke quavers over faint guitar strums and vocal harmonies. One of Radiohead’s subtler songs, this stripped-down fan-favorite continues the group’s melancholy undertones: “Nowadays I get panicked / I cease to exist / I have ceased to exist / I feel absolutely nothin.'”

The song was originally often performed at soundchecks on the 1997 O.K. Computer tour. Its only official recording appears in the 1998 Meeting People Is Easy documentary, where Radiohead performed it in Fukuoka, Japan. Fans campaigned for “Follow Me Around” to be played live on the Radiohead fan site, and frontman Thom Yorke debuted it acoustically in October 2000 at a Toronto concert.

The “Follow Me Around” that was released today comes off Radiohead’s upcoming Kid A Mnesia, a collection of the band’s fourth and fifth records, out November 5. The release will include a debut of a newly compiled third disc, Kid Amnesiae, of unearthed material from the Kid A and Amnesiac sessions.

Its video was directed by Us, who has recently worked with The Rolling Stones, Harry Styles, and Hozier, and features Guy Pearce (Memento, L.A. Confidential, Mare of Easttown).

The post Radiohead Releases Rare Fan Favorite ‘Follow Me Around’ appeared first on SPIN.