U2 Detail 30th Anniversary Release of Achtung Baby

In honor of the 30th anniversary of Achtung Baby, U2 has announced a massive, forthcoming deluxe edition release of the record.

The Achtung Baby (30th Anniversary Edition) is out on special standard and deluxe vinyl on November 19, ahead of the 50-track digital boxset available December 3, via Island Records, Interscope, and UMe. The boxset includes Uber Remixes, Unter Remixes, B-Sides with 22 tracks that have never been available digitally. Both releases are available for pre-order.

In further celebration, U2 collaborated with Berlin-based French artist Thierry Noir for a special, one-off installation at Hansa Studios in Berlin, where Achtung Baby was partially recorded.

Everyone’s favorite frontman Bono described Achtung Baby 30 years ago as “the sound of four men chopping down The Joshua Tree.” The band’s seventh studio record snagged a Best Rock Performance Grammy, and was produced by long-time U2 collaborators Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno with Steve Lillywhite.

Achtung Baby (30th Anniversary Edition) Track List

Achtung Baby

1. Zoo Station

2. Even Better Than The Real Thing

3. One

4. Until The End Of The World

5. Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

6. So Cruel

7. The Fly

8. Mysterious Ways

9. Tryin’ To Throw Your Arms Around The World

10. Ultra Violet (Light My Way)

11. Acrobat

12. Love Is Blindness

Uber Remixes

1. Night and Day (Steel String Remix)

2. Real Thing (Perfecto Mix)

3. Mysterious Ways (Solar Plexus Extended Club Mix)

4. Lemon (Perfecto Mix)

5. Can’t Help Falling in Love (Triple Peaks Remix)

6. Lady with the Spinning Head (Extended Dance remix)

7. Real Thing (V16 Exit Wound Remix)

8. Mysterious Ways (Ultimatum Mix)

9. The Lounge Fly Mix

10. Mysterious Ways (The Perfecto Remix)

11. One (Apollo 440 Remix)

Unter Remixes

1. Mysterious Ways (Tabla Motown Remix)

2. Mysterious Ways (Apollo 440 Magic Hour Remix)

3. Can’t Help Falling in Love (Mystery Train Dub)

4. One (Apollo 440 Ambient Mix)

5. Lemon (Momo’s Reprise)

6. Salomé (Zooromancer Remix)

7. Even Better Than The Real Thing (Trance Mix)

8. Numb (Gimme Some More Dignity Mix)

9. Mysterious Ways (Solar Plexus Magic Hour Remix)

10. Numb (The Soul Assassins Mix)

11. Even Better Than The Real Thing (Apollo 440 Stealth Sonic Remix)

B-Sides And Other Stuff

1. Lady With The Spinning Head (UV1)

2. Blow Your House Down

3. Salomé

4. Even Better Than The Real Thing (Single Version)

5. Satellite Of Love

6. Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses (Temple Bar Remix)

7. Heaven And Hell

8. Oh Berlin

9. Near The Island (Instrumental)

10. Down All The Days

11. Paint It Black

12. Fortunate Son

13. Alex Descends Into Hell For A Bottle Of Milk / Korova 1

14. Where Did It All Go Wrong?

15. Everybody Loves A Winner

16. Even Better Than The Real Thing (Fish Out Of Water Remix)

The post U2 Detail 30th Anniversary Release of Achtung Baby appeared first on SPIN.