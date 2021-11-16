Tom Holland says ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is “not fun” for fans

Tom Holland has called Spider-Man: No Way Home “dark” and “brutal”, saying it is “not fun” to watch.

The actor, who plays the titular superhero in the Marvel franchise, opened up about the forthcoming film which will be the final entry in the current trilogy.

“What people will be really surprised about is that it’s not fun, this film,” Holland told Total Film. “It’s dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting.”

He added: “You’re going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker.

“Peter Parker is always someone who’s looking up. He’s always really positive. He’s always like, ‘I can fix this. I can do this.’ Whereas in this film, he feels like he’s met his match. He’s like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ That was an aspect of the character that I’d never seen before, and I was really, really excited to try to tackle.”

The actor went on to say he hasn’t watched the film yet, but called it “the best Spider-Man film that we’ve ever made”. He added: “I really don’t think fans are at all ready for what they’ve put together. I know that I’m not ready, and I know that it’s going to be brutal.”

Meanwhile, Kirsten Dunst recently said she would be keen to return to the Spider-Man universe as Mary Jane Watson. The actor played the role opposite Tobey Maguire’s iteration of Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s original trilogy in the 2000s.

“I would never say no to something like that,” she said. “I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

Spider-Man: No Way From Home will be released in cinemas on December 17.

