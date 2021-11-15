Turnstile Detail 2022 North American Tour

Turnstile have announced The Turnstile Love Connection Tour, in support of their newest record, Glow On.

The Baltimore-based punk band’s upcoming spring run of the U.S. will feature special guests Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult, Coco, and Clair Clair. They are set to kick off the tour on February 23 at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. local tomorrow, November 16, and the general ticket sale will begin at the same time on Friday, November 19, all on the band’s website.

The 15-track Glow On was released in August, following the group’s 2018 Time & Space. As the forthcoming tour celebrates the quintet’s fourth studio record, fans can anticipate additional international dates to be announced soon.

Turnstile Tour Dates

2/23 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

2/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

4/26 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

4/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

4/29 – Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw Theatre

4/30 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

5/2 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

5/4 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre

5/6 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

5/7 – Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

5/9 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

5/10 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

5/12 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

5/13 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

5/14 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada Theater**

5/17 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

5/18 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

5/19 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

5/21 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

5/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

5/24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

5/26 – Washington, DC- 9:30 Club

**No Ceremony

