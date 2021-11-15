Taylor Swift Wedding Crashes in ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Video

Finally out from the vaults, Taylor Swift released “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” with a video directed by actress Blake Lively. The song is one of the nine unreleased songs on her re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version). The song also features vocals from country star Chris Stapleton.

The video shows Swift attempting to win over the character played by Whiplash star Miles Teller. She crashes his wedding, wearing only bright and fitting red outfits. The new video follows Swift’s other new video, the “All Too Well: The Short Film” featuring Dylan O’Brian and Sadie Sink, which was also released on November 12.

Swift stopped at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Myers on the same night to discuss all of her new material, and even Saturday Night Live the very next day to perform her 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

