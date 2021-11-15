Search

Discover

NEWS

Taylor Swift Wedding Crashes in ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Video

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • November 15, 2021

Chris Stapleton assists, Blake Lively directs unreleased song from re-recorded ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Finally out from the vaults, Taylor Swift released “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” with a video directed by actress Blake Lively. The song is one of the nine unreleased songs on her re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version). The song also features vocals from country star Chris Stapleton.

The video shows Swift attempting to win over the character played by Whiplash star Miles Teller. She crashes his wedding, wearing only bright and fitting red outfits. The new video follows Swift’s other new video, the “All Too Well: The Short Film” featuring Dylan O’Brian and Sadie Sink, which was also released on November 12.

Swift stopped at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Myers on the same night to discuss all of her new material, and even Saturday Night Live the very next day to perform her 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

The post Taylor Swift Wedding Crashes in ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Video appeared first on SPIN.

0 1 4
  1. JewPayRecords
  2. laurianco1s
    laurianco1s My last month paycheck was for $11,000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…. for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot here......................... www.Workapp1.com
    ...show more
  3. ColleenRedrick1
    ColleenRedrick Finally! There is a great way how you can work online from your home using your computer and earn in the same time... Only basic internet knowledge needed and fast internet connection... Earn as much as $3000 a week... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more
  4. ColleenRedrick1
    ColleenRedrick Finally! There is a great way how you can work online from your home using your computer and earn in the same time... Only basic internet knowledge needed and fast internet connection... Earn as much as $3000 a week... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.