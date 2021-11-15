Run the Jewels‘ “Never Look Back” video is quite the ode to Night of the Living Dead. So much so that they’re literally dropped into the narrative of George Romero’s classic 1968 film. The black-and-white clip begins with the movie’s protagonists Barbara and Ben driving to the cemetery. In a separate shot, we see RTJ’s car break down in the middle of a nowhere. Those who’ve seen the movie know what happens next to the young couple. Meanwhile Killer Mike and El-P tell their own story of fending off zombies, with cameos from The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Day of the Dead’s Greg Nicotero. But do they suffer the same fate?

Watch the John Hillcoat-directed “Never Look Back” video, which premiered during the Adult Swim Festival, below to find out.

The visuals come on the heels of the RTJ4 Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes a new version of “ooh la la” that features Lil Wayne. RTJ4 was originally released last year and landed at No. 3 on our “30 Best Albums of 2020” list. See what else made the cut here.

RTJ plan to hit the road with Rage Against the Machine on their rescheduled reunion tour. See a full list of dates here.

The post Run the Jewels Fend Off Zombies in Night of the Living Dead-Inspired ‘Never Look Back’ Video appeared first on SPIN.