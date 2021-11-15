Kirsten Dunst wants to return to the ‘Spider-Man’ universe

Kirsten Dunst has expressed interest in returning to the Spider-Man universe as Mary Jane Watson.

The actress famously played the role opposite Tobey Maguire’s iteration of Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s original trilogy in the 2000s.

Speaking to Variety about whether she would return to the Marvel franchise, however, Dunst replied: “I would do it. Why not? That would be fun.”

“I would never say no to something like that,” she added. “I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

It comes as rumours abound that some of the franchise’s original stars, including Maguire and his successor Andrew Garfield, could return in the new film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, in a separate interview with Total Film, Dunst denied rumors she would appear in the latest film, confirming: “I’m not in that movie, no. I know there’s rumors, right?”

No Way Home will see the return of Tom Holland as the webslinger, as well as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin from the Raimi trilogy, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from the Garfield era.

However, Holland recently admitted that he is uncertain about his own future in the MCU, saying: “It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract.

“It’s just really difficult for me to talk about, because there are so many things I’d love to talk about that would help me embellish what I’m trying to explain. But I can’t because it would just ruin the film.”

No Way Home will see Spider-Man turn to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to try and reverse events after his secret identity was revealed by adversary Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Far From Home.

The trailer for the new film made its long-awaited debut in August, and broke the record for most views in 24 hours.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is due for release on December 17, 2021.

