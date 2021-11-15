Brass Against Issues Apology After Singer Sophia Urista Pees on Fan’s Face During Festival Set

The members of Brass Against were just as shocked as festival goers when singer Sophia Urista peed on the face of a fan during their set at Welcome to Rockville. The band issued an apology on Twitter following the incident.

“We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville,” they wrote. “Sophia got carried away. That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.” In a since-deleted tweet the group added: “We’re truly sorry. Not who we are as a band.”

Brass Against is a covers band known for performing brass renditions of rock songs, and Urista’s antics took place during a cover of Rage Against the Machine‘s “Wake Up.”

After reportedly making several comments about how much she had to pee, the vocalist invited a volunteer onstage to be her human toilet. “Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’ma piss in this motherfucker’s mouth,” she declared.

“I gotta pee,” she continued. “And I can’t make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it.” The willing participant made his way onstage, and as promised Urista dropped her pants and pissed all over his face without pausing the song.

Watch footage of the act at your discretion below.

Brass Against’s covers of Tool‘s “Lateralus” and “The Pot” impressed Maynard and company so much that they asked them to open their European shows next year.

