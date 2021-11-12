Tears For Fears Unveil First U.S. Dates of 2022 World Tour

This is the first time since 2017 that Tears For Fears will embark on a U.S. tour. So far, they have scheduled performances in over twenty cities, and Garbage is set as their opening act. The legendary British duo is kicking off the stint on May 20 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and closing (as of now) on June 25 in Wantagh, New York.

Fans can sign up for presale ticket access via the band’s website. Fan presale registration closes 9:45 a.m. local, Tuesday, November 16, and actually begins 15 minutes later, running until 10 p.m. local, Thursday, November 18. General tickets go live at 10 a.m. local on November 19. With each ticket purchased comes a digital download of the duo’s forthcoming The Tipping Point. “We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again,” Curt Smith said. “We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live.”

Tears For Fears’ The Tipping Point is set to release February 25 via Concord Records. The long-awaited return of the duo follows their 2004 Everybody Loves A Happy Ending.

“The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favorites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years,” Roland Orzabal said.

Tears For Fears Tour Dates

Friday, May 20, 2022 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

Saturday, May 21, 2022 – Blossom Music Center – Cleveland, OH

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX

Friday, May 27, 2022 – Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ

Sunday, May 29, 2022 – Levitt Pavilion – Denver, CO

Wednesday, June 01, 2022 – Concord Pavilion – Concord, CA

Thursday, June 02, 2022 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

Saturday, June 04, 2022 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, June 05, 2022 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA

Thursday, June 09, 2022 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL

Friday, June 10, 2022 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater – Tampa, FL

Sunday, June 12, 2022 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA

Monday, June 13, 2022 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – DTE Energy Music Theatre – Detroit, MI

Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Friday, June 17, 2022 – Ruoff Music Center – Indianapolis, IN

Sunday, June 19, 2022 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – TD Pavilion at The Mann – Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

Friday, June 24, 2022 – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

