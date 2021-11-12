NHC Releases Two New Songs

Rock’s newest super trio, NHC, is back with two new songs, “Devil That You Know” and “Lazy Eyes.”

The Los Angeles rock band consists of Jane’s Addiction and former Red Hot Chili Pepper guitarist Dave Navarro, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and bassist Chris Chaney. NHC first joined forces this year, and released their first two singles in September. The songs released today precede the band’s first headlining stint (that’s already sold-out) on November 23 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

When NHC decided to band up, they quickly realized their inspirations relaying on one another. Hawkins had priorly played alongside Chaney in Alanis Morissette’s band in the mid-90’s, and they asked Navarro, who Hawkins deems “the best lead guitarist in alternative rock,” to join in on the group. All of the guys are L.A. rock music scene veterans at this point, and having known one another through it over the years, NHC are just rock professionals with no-rules.

“Feed The Cruel” and “Better Move On” are NHC’s first two tracks, which debuted live at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Encore weekend in October.