Watch the first trailer from ‘Star Wars’ spin-off ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’

A first look at the latest Star Wars series The Book Of Boba Fett has been released ahead of its December premiere on Disney+.

The show follows bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book Of Boba Fett was first announced in a post-credits sequence at the end of the last season of The Mandalorian in December.

The show will launch on the streaming platform on December 29.

Watch the trailer in full below:

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers for The Book Of Boba Fett. In September, it was confirmed that Ludwig Göransson, composer on The Mandalorian, will return to score the new spin-off.

Göransson has a long history of composing scores before his Star Wars ventures, including Creed, Creed II, Venom, Tenet and Marvel’s Black Panther, the latter of which earned him the Oscar for Best Original Score back in 2019.

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff has disclosed that her character has “unfinished business” in the upcoming third season.

“The way that Lucasfilm left me in season two, one of the roads that could be gone down — absolutely, you’d think — would be the unfinished business,” Sackhoff told Slash Film.

“But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don’t know, right? As a fan of the show, I’m just excited to see what they come up with.”

