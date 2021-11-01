Watch Foo Fighters Play the Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ With Paul McCartney at Rock Hall Induction

During his powerful introduction speech, Macca likened his experience in the Beatles to Dave Grohl‘s experience in Nirvana.

“We had a great time with our groups, but then eventually tragedy happened, and my group broke up. The same happened with Dave: His group broke up under tragic circumstances. And so then the question is, what do you do now?” he said. “And we both were presented with that question. In my case, I thought, ‘Well, I’ll make an album where I play all the instruments myself.’ So I did that. Dave’s group broke up — what’s he do? He makes an album where he plays all the instruments himself. Do you think this guy’s stalking me?”

After giving a short but sweet speech of their own, Foo Fighters performed “Best Of You,” “My Hero,” and “Everlong” before bringing McCartney out to cover the Beatles’ “Get Back” together.

Watch footage from the ceremony below.

Jay Z, The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner were all inducted into the Rock Hall’s performer category. Additionally, in the Musical Excellence category, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads got the call to the hall while Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton were tapped in the Early Influences category. Clarence Avant was inducted as the recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun Award which honors non-performing individuals.

A film dedicated to the Rock Hall Class of 2021 will air on Nov. 20 on HBO.

