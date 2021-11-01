for the first time in three years, and this edition featured a very special guest: Billie Eilish performing as everyone’s favorite stitched up ragdoll, Sally. Dressed the part, Eilish sang the haunting track “Sally’s Song” before coming back out to perform the duet “Simply Meant To Be” with Elfman, who plays Jack Skellington in the film.

Watch both performances below.

Eilish’s involvement was announced earlier this month by Elfman. “Weird Al” Yankovic also joined this year’s cast as Lock, and Ken Page reprised his role as Oogie Boogie. The event sees cast members perform numbers from the movie in real time as the film plays behind them. They’re backed by a full orchestra.

A second Nightmare Before Christmas concert is set to take place at Los Angeles’ Banc of California stadium on Halloween night, beginning at 6:30pm. In addition to the show, trick-or-treating stations and costume contests will also be available to guests.

Next year, Eilish plans to tour the world in support of her masterful sophomore album Happier Than Ever. The trek will include a stop at Glastonbury, where she’ll become the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner.

The post Watch Billie Eilish Perform as Sally During Nightmare Before Christmas Live-to-Film Concert appeared first on SPIN.