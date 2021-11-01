Cat Power Shares Dead Man’s Bones Cover, Announces 2022 Tour Dates

revealing her rendition of Dead Man’s Bones’ “Pa Pa Power.”

“I started playing this solo in 2012 (originally more dissonant and trance-y), when the Occupy Wall street protests were going on,” the singer-songwriter explained about her song choice. “Occupy was bunkering down and saying, ‘This shit’s fucking fucked up.’ And helping citizens be a voice in their local government. They got a lot of good things done, but the American media killed the movement. I felt like this song was relative to that. The American media has always penalized any sort of social progressiveness and is always the first to express conservative rhetoric against something that is beneficial to the nation. I’d open with this song on the 2013 China tour. ‘Burn the streets, burn the cars.’”

Cat Power announced her Covers project earlier this month, sharing her takes on Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” and The Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes.” The album comes out Jan. 14, 2022.

In addition to new music, Cat Power also unveiled 2022 tour dates, which you can check out below.

Cat Power 2022 Tour Dates

1-16 Albany, NY – Empire Live

1-18 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

1-19 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

1-20 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

1-22 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

1-24 Atlanta, GA – Eastern

1-25 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

1-27 Houston, TX – House of Blues

1-28 Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre

1-29 Austin, TX – Emo’s

1-31 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

2-02 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

2-04 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

2-05 Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

2-06 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

2-07 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

2-09 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

2-10 San Francisco, CA – Castro Theatre

2-11 Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

4-19 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

4-21 Detroit, MI -St. Andrews

4-22 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

4-23 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

4-25 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

4-26 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

4-27 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

4-29 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

4-30 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

5-1 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

5-3 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

5-5 Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

5-6 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

