‘Killing Eve’ season four has officially started filming

Filming has officially kicked off on the fourth and final season of Killing Eve.

In a post on the show’s official Twitter, a short clip confirmed that production is underway on the show’s fourth season. The caption reads: “Our lips are sealed. Mostly.”

The clip itself is an assortment of behind-the-scenes footage.

Our lips are sealed. Mostly. pic.twitter.com/Qtl5zxfc37 — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) October 5, 2021

While little is known about the final season, Jodie Comer, who plays stylish assassin Villanelle, said the writers were “keeping their options open” with regards to franchise offshoots.

Asked if the idea of a movie had been floated around, Comer said: “I don’t think so. I think they’re kind of keeping their options open, like who knows what the future holds.

“But for sure the thing I will miss the most is not having to apologise – all the mischief I get away with, there’s something so fun about that.”

Speaking about the show’s ending, Comer added: “We just want to make sure we it on a good note that’s satisfying for the audience but is also truthful to the characters.”

Sex Education’s Laura Neal is the lead writer and executive producer on the fourth season, along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sandra Oh, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Minagacci and Damon Thomas.

As the show comes to an end, there’s been rumours of numerous Killing Eve spin-offs being in development at BBC America, although no specifics have been released.

Killing Eve season four is scheduled for release in 2022.

