Andrew Lloyd Webber has once again slated the 2019 movie version of Cats, stating it was responsible for him buying a dog.

Directed by Tom Hooper, Cats was panned by critics upon release for its bizarre CGI feline makeovers and oddball casting, which included James Corden, Jason Derulo, Dame Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson.

After previously branding the film adaptation “ridiculous” shortly following its release, Lloyd Webber, who created the original Cats musical, has taken aim at the film once again.

Speaking to Variety, Lloyd Webber said: “Cats was off-the-scale all wrong. There wasn’t really any understanding of why the music ticked at all.

“I saw it and I just thought, ‘Oh, God, no.’ It was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy.”

He’s become so attached to his new dog, the musical veteran even found a way so he could take the puppy on planes with him.

“I wrote off and said I needed him with me at all times because I’m emotionally damaged and I must have this therapy dog,” Lloyd Webber explained. “The airline wrote back and said, ‘Can you prove that you really need him?’ And I said ‘Yes, just see what Hollywood did to my musical Cats.

“Then the approval came back with a note saying, ‘No doctor’s report required.’”

Hudson, who played Grizabella in the film, expressed earlier this year how she believes the adaptation is “misunderstood”.

“It’s unfortunate that it was misunderstood,” Hudson said. “I think later down the line, people will see it differently. But it is something I am still very proud of and grateful to have been a part of.”

Not everyone despised the movie adaptation, with NME’s three-star review stating there’s “unexpected fun to be had here – despite the weirdness”.

The post Andrew Lloyd Webber dismisses ‘Cats’ movie: “I saw it and thought: ‘Oh God, no’” appeared first on NME.