David Lee Roth Almost Predicted the Exact Date of His Retirement in 1991 ‘A Lil Ain’t Enough’ Video

video that his absolute final show would be on October 10, 2021. If he had waited just a little bit longer, Roth could have been deemed a psychic. Roth actually announced his retirement last week, a little too early before he said he would 30 years ago.

Due to pressing health issues, Diamond Dave announced his upcoming five-date Las Vegas residency would be his final shows. They kick off on New Year’s Eve at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay. Interestingly enough, Roth says that Alex Van Halen will be joining him on drums for the residency.

“I am throwing in the shoes,” Roth told Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m retiring.” And he even mentioned he thought he would be the first to go off the Van Halen lineup. “I thought I might have been the first, frankly. I might have thought the Marlboro Man might’ve gotten me. ‘Hey Ed, objects in the rearview mirror are probably me.’ … And my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go onstage, I endanger the future.”

Watch until the end of the “A Lil Ain’t Enough” video to see when a psychic predicts Roth’s retirement below.