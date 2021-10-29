Tom Holland is uncertain about his future as Spider-Man

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has said that he is unsure if he has a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor will next appear onscreen as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home in December. Earlier this month, he confirmed that the film will be “the end of a franchise”.

“I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy.”

Now, Holland has said that his future with Marvel is uncertain for the first time.

“It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract,” he told Empire.

He continued: “It’s just really difficult for me to talk about, because there are so many things I’d love to talk about that would help me embellish what I’m trying to explain. But I can’t because it would just ruin the film.”

A first look at No Way Home was released in August. The teaser, which broke the record for the most views in its first 24 hours, shows Holland’s character Peter Parker team up with Doctor Strange.

Parker hopes to use Strange to undo the events of the past film, in which his secret identity as Spider-Man was revealed publicly by fallen adversary Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Strange obliges, but a mishap during a spell causes something far worse.

Holland has described the experience of completing the trilogy as “heartbreaking.”

“We’ve been making these films for five years now,” he said. “We’ve had such an amazing relationship, the three of us. We’ve been with each other every step of the way. We’ve done every single film, every single press tour. So this one scene, [we didn’t know] if this would be the last time [we were all working together].”

