Listen to Shooter Jennings’ Remix of ‘From Here To Eternity’

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • October 28, 2021

Shooter Jennings unearthed a remix of “From Here To Eternity” that was previously unavailable digitally.

 

The two-time Grammy-winning producer’s “From Here To Eternity” was a highlight off his 2016 Countach (For Giorgio) that scored a No. 7 spot on Billboard‘s “Top Dance/Electronic Albums” chart. The achievement placed Jennings in a small group of artists to have reached top 10 success in both “Top Dance/Electronic Albums” and “Top Country Albums” charts.

The newly dropped remix is just a snippet of the work Jennings’ has contributed to this year, as the multi-talented artist also produced Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days and Jason Boland & The Stragglers’ upcoming record out December 3. He also co-produced Carlile’s 2018 By The Way, I Forgive You with Grammy award-winning producer Dave Cobb.

The country and electronic artist is set to return to the road with a string of upcoming performances, including two headlining shows in Texas on November 6 at The Seager Roundup in Austin and on November 7 at “Country Connected” in Dallas.

A month ago last year, Jennings took the cover of SPIN for our September 2020 issue, where he dives into his upbringing with his country music legend parents, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter.

