Des Rocs Has a Night out in New York City in ‘Ruby With the Sharpest Lies’ Video

Off his recently released debut album A Real Good Person In A Real Bad Place, “Ruby with the Sharpest Lies” smashes atop a burping wah-wah and behind Rocs’ theatrical howl. The video shows Rocs dancing throughout New York’s underground—riding on the subway, out the window of a taxi, and in a nightclub. His lyrics mirror a typical night out in the city: dreading the ride there but taking a brown bag to start the night off: “Good luck on healing your bridge and tunnel blues / Until then, here’s a drink to our impending doom.”

“This piece is an homage to the underworld of New York City,” Des Rocs said in a statement. “A city symphony grown in the darkness of a lifetime spent chasing a dream.”

Currently wrapping up his first headline tour, Des Rocs Alive, the artist performed across the U.S. with support from the Velveteers. Rocs’ final dates include sold-out shows in Washington D.C. and Boston, a stop in Philadelphia, and the tour’s closing on November 4 at Bowery Ballroom in New York. Des Rocs Tour Dates October 27 – Washington, D.C @ The Songbyrd* (SOLD OUT)

November 2 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East (upstairs)* (SOLD OUT)

November 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s*

November 4 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom*

December 10 – Chicago, IL @ 101.1 WKQX’s The Nights We Stole Christmas * – with special guests The Velveteers

