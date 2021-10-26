Listen to Wilco Cover The Beatles’ ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ and ‘Dig a Pony’

The tracks were released as a part of Amazon Music’s month-long Rediscover campaign, this time in celebration of The Beatles’ release of a new version of Let It Be on October 15 via Apple Corps Ltd./Capital/UMe. The covers dropped at a fitting time as original, archival footage of the Liverpudlians from those sessions is set to debut on the big screen for the first time ever in Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary in November.

“What a delight to convene in The Loft and assay two songs by that cool underground band The Beatles! I envy us!” lead guitarist Nels Cline said.

In other news, frontman Jeff Tweedy been keeping busy with his solo works. He recently detailed his upcoming live deluxe edition of Love Is The King and shared a Neil Young cover, and released more previously unheard tracks with Sub Pop Singles Club.

