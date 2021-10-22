Emily Blunt boards Christopher Nolan’s upcoming biopic ‘Oppenheimer’

Christopher Nolan’s new project Oppenheimer has found a new cast member in Emily Blunt.

The actor joins Nolan’s ongoing collaborator Cillian Murphy for the film, which a biopic of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was known as one of the fathers of the atom bomb.

The $100million film is written by Nolan and produced by wife Emma Thomas. It’s based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin titled American Prometheus: The Triumph And Tragedy Of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer will be Nolan’s first film with Universal after parting ways with his longstanding studio Warner Bros.

Almost every film by Nolan since 2002’s Insomnia has been released with Warner Bros. Their partnership included The Dark Knight trilogy, Dunkirk, Inception and Tenet, while Warner Bros handled the international release of The Prestige and Interstellar.

Nolan’s decision to switch to Universal comes after the director criticised Warner Bros. over their plans to release their 2021 film slate simultaneously on streaming service HBO Max.

Oppenheimer marks the latest collaboration a Murphy and Nolan, having previously teamed up on Dunkirk, Inception and Batman Begins.

Murphy’s acclaimed series Peaky Blinders will be released in February 2022.

After originally hinting at a release date of “maybe early 2021” for season six, director Anthony Byrne hinted at a late 2021 or early 2022 release, telling Digital Spy: “If we did start shooting in January (2021), we wouldn’t finish until May or June and then it’s another 6 months of editing,” he added, hinting at a late 2021 or early 2022 release.

Production on Oppenheimer will start in early 2022.

