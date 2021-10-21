Swedish House Mafia to Perform at Coachella 2022

Coachella, is set to return. The festival usually announces its lineup at some point during the first week of January (usually on Tuesday night), but, on Wednesday, Coachella‘s official Twitter account revealed that the reunited Swedish House Mafia will be performing.

See it yourself.

A rep for Goldenvoice and Swedish House Mafia confirmed that the group will be performing at the 2022 event.

Earlier this year, Swedish House Mafia, which consists of superstar DJs Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso, announced their return after announcing their split in 2013 (a 2018 Ultra Music Festival set withstanding). The trio released “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime” earlier this year and later this week, they’re teaming up with The Weeknd on “Moth to a Flame” later this week.

The 2022 edition of Coachella will take place on the weekends of April 15-17 and 22-24 at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California.

Previously, Goldenvoice, the promoter behind Coachella, announced that Frank Ocean, originally a 2020 headliner, would be returning in 2023 to headline the festival and that Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott will return in 2022.

The festival was recently in the news for taking a step back on their vaccination policy. The original policy was that every attendee had to be vaccinated and now, they can show a negative COVID test within the past 72 hours.

