in her new video for “Ex For A Reason.” The first single from her sophomore album Still Over It features City Girls rapper JT and the music video takes us back to the dreaded month of March 2020.

Walker picks up her girlfriends for a drive around town. Stopping at home to glam up for a stripper-filled house party, Walker pairs her silky sweet vocals with her hard-hitting message to him: “You better understand the consequence you’re fucking with / ‘Cause tonight I’ll end it all.”

“Ex For A Reason” follows Walker’s other new singles, “Bitter” and “Ciara’s Player.” Ahead of the album’s release, she initiated a marketing campaign challenging New York City fans to break open a box, the “hard drive,” to receive early listening access. Featured in the “Ex For A Reason” video, the rhinestone-covered hard drive cuts off the music at the house party momentarily, yet resumes Walker’s cold bite against a toxic relationship.

The post See Summer Walker’s Night Out in ‘Ex For A Reason’ Video appeared first on SPIN.