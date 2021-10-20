Kevin Whelan’s Aeon Station Releases New Song ‘Leaves’

Aeon Station just released another track off their upcoming debut Observatory, “Leaves.”

While the first track released last month, “Queens,” captures a refreshing essence of ’90s alt-rock, “Leaves” is a heart-wrenching ballad of self-enduring trials and defeat that a vulnerable Whelan sings with passion and questioning. “I took what little ground I could find to start again / And by the time you will realize I’m gone / It will all be over just a hard-won memory.” The closing lyric, “Off to find a better life,” mirrors Whelan’s new leap with Aeon Station, and the beginning of his journey innovating a new sound and carrying on his heart for making music.

“‘Leaves’ is about finding the courage to leave negative people or situations behind,” Whelan said in a statement. “It is not about giving up or feeling defeated. It’s about learning self-love, finding your voice, and setting on a path for a chance at something better.”

Observatory is out on December 10 through Sub Pop. “It’s the best I’ve done and may ever do frankly,” Whelan said. “It’s written over such a long period of my life. Music I did in the past was tinged with expectations or presumptions, but this time, it was just for me.”

Aeon Station Observatory Track List:

Hold On

Leaves

Fade

Everything at Once

Move

Queens

Empty Rooms

Air

Better Love

Alpine Drive

