Jeff Tweedy Details Live Deluxe Edition of Love Is The King, Shares Neil Young Cover

Love Is The King/Live Is The King out digitally on December 10 via dBpm Records. Additionally, Tweedy announced a slew of shows taking place this winter.

The expanded package features all 11 original Love Is The King tracks, a bonus disc with live versions of every song, and a cover of Neil Young’s “The Old Country Waltz,” which dropped today. The live sessions were all recorded at The Loft (Wilco’s Chicago studio), and Chicago’s Constellation and The Hideout, with Tweedy, his sons Sammy and Spencer, Liam Kazar, James Elkington, and Ohmme’s Sima Cunningham. Love Is The King/Live Is The King is available for pre-order, and we can expect a vinyl release next year.

Tweedy is set to perform a small string of shows, including two nights in Chicago, five in Los Angeles, and two more in San Francisco. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Oct. 22.

Love Is The King Track List:

1. Love Is The King

2. Opaline

3. A Robin or A Wren

4. Gwendolyn

5. Bad Day Lately

6. Even I Can See

7. Natural Disaster

8. Save It For Me

9. Guess Again

10. Troubled

11. Half-Asleep

Live Is The King Track List:

1. Love Is The King (live)

2. Opaline (live)

3. A Robin or A Wren (live)

4. Gwendolyn (live)

5. Bad Day Lately (live)

6. Even I Can See (live)

7. Natural Disaster (live)

8. Save It For Me (live)

9. Guess Again (live)

10. Troubled (live)

11. Half-Asleep (live)

12. The Old Country Waltz (live)

Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates:

Wed. Dec. 22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

Thu. Dec. 22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

Tue. Dec. 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo *

Wed. Dec. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo *

Thu. Dec. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo *

Sat. Jan. 1, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

Sun. Jan. 2, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

Wed. Jan. 5, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

Thu. Jan. 6, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

* Jeff Tweedy solo

