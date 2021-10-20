Animal Collective Announce New Album and Spring 2022 Tour, Share ‘Prester John’

Animal Collective are back.
The group announced their first new album in five years, titled Time Skiffs, and shared a video for the first single “Prester John.”
The colorfully cloudy “Prester John” video is reminiscent of the infamous Syd Barrett-era Pink Floyd light shows. With pitter-pattering percussions, a bumping bassline, and swirlingly smooth vocals, Animal Collective pays homage to psychedelia and expands experimental-pop while vibing out next to one another in prison-like jumpsuits.
Time Skiffs, which is out February 4 on Domino. It is available for pre-order now on CD, 2xLP, and digitally, including a limited edition 2xLP on starburst ruby and black vinyl via the Domino store.
Tickets for the upcoming Animal Collective tour will go on sale on October 22 on the band’s website. One of their stops will be headlining at Knoxville, Tennessee’s Big Ears Festival in March.
Time Skiffs Track List
1. Dragon Slayer
2. Car Keys
3. Prester John
4. Strung with Everything
5. Walker
6. Cherokee
7. Passer-by
8. We Go Back
9. Royal and Desire
Animal Collective Tour Dates
03-08 Richmond, VA – The National
03-09 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
03-11 North Adams, MA – Mass MOCA – Hunter Center
03-12 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
03-13 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
03-15 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
03-16 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
03-18 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
03-19 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
03-20 Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
03-21 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
03-23 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
03-24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
03/24-03/27 Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival
03-26 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
