Animal Collective Announce New Album and Spring 2022 Tour, Share ‘Prester John’

The group announced their first new album in five years, titled Time Skiffs, and shared a video for the first single “Prester John.”

The colorfully cloudy “Prester John” video is reminiscent of the infamous Syd Barrett-era Pink Floyd light shows. With pitter-pattering percussions, a bumping bassline, and swirlingly smooth vocals, Animal Collective pays homage to psychedelia and expands experimental-pop while vibing out next to one another in prison-like jumpsuits.

Time Skiffs, which is out February 4 on Domino. It is available for pre-order now on CD, 2xLP, and digitally, including a limited edition 2xLP on starburst ruby and black vinyl via the Domino store.

Tickets for the upcoming Animal Collective tour will go on sale on October 22 on the band’s website. One of their stops will be headlining at Knoxville, Tennessee’s Big Ears Festival in March.

Time Skiffs Track List

1. Dragon Slayer

2. Car Keys

3. Prester John

4. Strung with Everything

5. Walker

6. Cherokee

7. Passer-by

8. We Go Back

9. Royal and Desire

Animal Collective Tour Dates

03-08 Richmond, VA – The National

03-09 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

03-11 North Adams, MA – Mass MOCA – Hunter Center

03-12 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

03-13 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

03-15 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

03-16 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

03-18 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

03-19 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

03-20 Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

03-21 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

03-23 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

03-24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

03/24-03/27 Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival

03-26 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

