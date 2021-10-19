Willow And Avril Lavigne Allow Room To ‘G R O W’ In New Video

to the punk-nines in their new video for “G R O W.”

Hailing from Willow’s recently debuted lately I feel EVERYTHING, the pop-punk idols of today and the ’00s unite and further the genre with sound, looks, and the fight to allow us all to have a little more room to grow. The track features Travis Barker on drums, bringing in a hint of ’90s hard-rock flavor as a nice bow to tie up the ode of constant evolution, in both yourself and in the music. And is anyone talking about how Lavigne literally hasn’t aged a day?

Willow is set to finish up her sold-out headlining tour in Atlanta today, and will support Billie Eilish on her tour in February.

We spoke with Willow earlier this year about her move to pop punk and why she’s ready for her rock era.

Willow Tour Dates:

Oct 19 – Center Stage Theater – Atlanta, GA

Feb 03 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA*

Feb 05 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA*

Feb 06 – Spectrum Music Center – Charlotte, NC*

Feb 08 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA*

Feb 09 – Capital One Arena – Washington D.C.*

Feb 10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University of PA*

Feb 12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY*

Feb 13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA*

Feb 15 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC CANADA*

Feb 16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON CANADA*

Feb 18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY*

Feb 19 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY*

Feb 20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

Feb 22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ*

April 08 – The Forum – Inglewood, CA*

*Supporting Billie Eilish

