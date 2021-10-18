Search

Vince Neil Rushed to Hospital After Falling Off Stage

By SPIN | Katrina Nattress • October 18, 2021

Vince Neil was rushed to the hospital yesterday after falling off stage.

The Mötley Crüe singer was playing at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee when the accident occurred. Neil and his solo band were performing the Mötley Crüe classic “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)” when he walked over to the side of the stage to encourage the crowd to clap along. He took a misstep and plunged over the edge of the stage, which resulted in broken ribs.

Someone in the crowd filmed footage of the incident, which you can watch below.

The band finished out the set with guitarist Jeff Blando handling vocals. According to Setlist.fm, Neil’s injury occurred midway through the gig and the band performed four songs without him (Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love,” Black Sabbath’s “Heaven and Hell,” Mötley Crüe’s “Live Wire” and Van Halen’s “Poundcake”).

Bassist Dana Strum addressed the crowd after Neil was taken to the hospital. “The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell. He can’t breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically,” Strum said. “He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee. But he was willing to stick it out and tough it out when the people back here were telling him ‘Don’t do it.’ Let’s have one good round of applause, please, for this guy.”

Thankfully, Vince Neil will have plenty of time to recover before embarking on Mötley Crüe’s stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett next June.

