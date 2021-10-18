Search

Gang of Four Announce 2022 North American Tour

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • October 18, 2021

Gang of Four announced they are embarking on a tour of North America next year,

their first since co-founder and lead guitarist Andy Gill died in early 2020.

Performing music of their record-breaking catalog from ’77-’83, the post-punkers will hit tracks off Entertainment! (1979), Solid Gold (1981), and Songs of the Free (1982). The tour’s line-up will not include founding member Dave Allen due to personal reasons, but Jon King and Hugo Burnham will be alongside bassist Sara Lee and guitarist David Pajo, who will replace Gill.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 on Gang of Four’s website.

Gill died last February due to pneumonia and multiple organ failure, yet his widow suggested it was because of the coronavirus. An all-star compilation featuring Tom Morello, Serj Tankian, Flea, John Frusciante, IDLES and that paid tribute to Gill and Gang of Four was released earlier this year.

“I am excited to be back out next Spring with two of my dearest Gangsters and a new one,” Hugo Burnham said. “Jon, Sara, and I cannot wait to make stylin’ loud noises with the fierce and fabulous David Pajo. Bring your hearts and your earplugs.”

Gang of Four 77-83 North American 2022 Tour Dates:

 

3.01.22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity
3.02.22 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
3.03.22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
3.04.22 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
3.06.22 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
3.07.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
3.08.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
3.09.22 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
3.11.22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hall
3.12.22 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
3.14.22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
3.15.22 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
3.16.22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada
3.18.22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live
3.19.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy
3.20.22 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
3.21.22 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
3.23.22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
3.23.22 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall
3.25.22 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

