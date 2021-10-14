Tori Amos Shares New Single ‘Spies’ Off Forthcoming Ocean To Ocean Album

“Spies” is dedicated to the creepy bats and rodents that would terrorize her daughter, Tash, during pandemic lockdown nights.

As the whole record touches on loss during the pandemic, explores environmental concerns, and dives into personal crisis, this may be Amos’ most personal record to date. Also disturbed by the political upheaval on January 6 at the Capitol, Amos wrote the record within limited surroundings, yet nonetheless it is rooted in her earliest songwriting. Previously, Amos released “Speaking With Trees.”

Ocean to Ocean is out October 29, via Decca Records. Fans can now pre-order the album, which includes a signed CD and an exclusive blue-vinyl edition at Center Stage. The vinyl release is January 28, 2022.

“We have all had moments that can knock us down,” Amos said in a statement. “This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief.”

Amos is set to tour Europe beginning in February 2022. She will hit the UK, Germany, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, France, and others on her two-month tour. Fans can find more information and tickets on her website.

