Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce New Album Barn

By SPIN | Daniel Kohn • October 14, 2021

In June, Neil Young wrote on his website that he was heading back to the barn

with Crazy Horse and had a bunch of songs ready to go. He sure wasn’t kidding.

This morning, in a tweet through his official Neil Young Archives account, Young announced that the aptly titled Barn, his first album since 2019’s Colorado, will be out on December 10 through Reprise Records. It was recorded, as he said in the June post, in a barn “high in the mountains of Colorado!”

 

In addition to the new album, Young also has promised a slew of archival releases, beginning with the unearthing of a show in New York City at Carnegie Hall from 1970.

If you’re a subscriber to Young’s site, you can get a listen to the first song from the 10-song collection, “Song of the Seasons.” Check out the tracklisting, as shown on the archives site, below.

Barn Tracklist:

1. “Song Of The Seasons”
2. “Heading West”
3. “Change Ain’t Never Gonna”
4. “Canerican”
5. “Shape Of You”
6. “They Might Be Lost”
7. “Human Race”
8. “Tumblin’ Thru The Years”
9. “Welcome Back”
10. “Don’t Forget Love”

