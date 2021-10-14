Damon Albarn Releases Video For ‘The Tower Of Montevideo’

and he just gave another glimpse of what’s to come by sharing a new video for “The Tower Of Montevideo.”

Inspired by the iconic 1920s-era building in Uruguay, Palacio Salvo, the track is dedicated to Albarn’s love for South America. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows is Albarn’s newest record, out November 12 via Transgressive Records. The upcoming, 11-track record is a collection of Albarn’s storytellings that explore fragility, loss, emergence, and rebirth. What was initially supposed to be an orchestral piece, Albarn returned to and wrote the music during the pandemic lockdown. The album is available for pre-order.

Alongside its digital release, there are limited edition vinyl formats, including CD and cassette of The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. The CD is set to include “Huldufólk,” a 20-minute hidden track that inspired some of the record’s themes.

The Blur founding member will embark on a short European tour in the spring of next year.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows Track List:

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows

The Cormorant

Royal Morning Blue

Combustion

Daft Wader

Darkness To Light

Esja

The Tower Of Montevideo

Giraffe Trumpet Sea

Polaris

Particles

Damon Albarn 2022 Tour Dates

21 & 22 February – London (Barbican)

23 & 24 February – Dublin (National Concert Hall)

26 February – Luxembourg (Philharmonie)

28 February – Brussels (Bozar)

1 March – Brussels (Bozar)

2 March – Eindhoven (Muziekgebouw)

4 & 5 March – Paris (Philharmonie)

6 March – Lyon (Auditorium)

7 March – Hamburg (ElbPhilharmonie)

9 March – Copenhagen (KB Hallen)

11 March – Reykjavik (Harpa)

