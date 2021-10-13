Search

Tyga Turns Himself In To LAPD, Booked On Domestic Violence Charge

By SPIN | Daniel Kohn • October 13, 2021

Rapper Tyga turned him in to the Los Angeles Police Department in Hollywood

on Tuesday morning after being accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson during an argument at his home.

Tyga (born Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson)’s bail is set at $50,000.

According to TMZ, the alleged incident took place at 3 am Monday morning in Hollywood and Swanson posted on Instagram Stories images of the injuries she sustained.

“I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself,” it read.

