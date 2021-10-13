Death Cab For Cutie Announces 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of The Photo Album

in lieu of its 20th anniversary this year, out digitally October 29.

The Photo Album was originally released on October 9, 2001. The 35-track newly remastered record includes studio outtakes, previously unreleased tracks, rarities, and UK-exclusive b-sides, even covers of Björk‘s “All Is Full of Love” and the Stone Roses‘ “I Wanna Be Adored.” A limited edition 2xLP, also newly remastered for vinyl, is available for pre-order now, and drops in the spring of 2022.

With the announcement, the band shared a previously unreleased “Coney Island (Band Demo).” “It’s very indicative of the process we were employing at that point, which was to deconstruct something and build it completely back up,” the group’s lead vocalist Ben Gibbard said in a statement. “In that particular case, it made the song a lot more interesting and gave it a nice flavor and a loneliness that sits well on the album.”

“I think The Photo Album is pretty excellent,” former Death Cab for Cutie member Chris Walla said. “The demos are especially satisfying to me – they were recorded live to the 8-track over the course of a few days just a week before we started the album proper, and they are a beautiful, buzzing, remarkably confident set of test Polaroids for what the album would become.”

The Photo Album Track Listing

1. Steadier Footing

2. A Movie Script Ending

3. We Laugh Indoors

4. Information Travels Faster

5. Why You’d Want To Live Here

6. Blacking Out The Friction

7. I Was A Kaleidoscope

8. Styrofoam Plates

9. Coney Island

10. Debate Exposes Doubt

The Stability E.P.

11. 20th Century Towers

12. All Is Full Of Love

13. Stability

Rarities & Unreleased Recordings

14. Gridlock Caravans

15. Information Travels Faster (Alternate Lyric Demo)

16. I Wanna Be Adored (Live)

17. I Was A Kaleidoscope (Live)

18. We Laugh Indoors (Dub)

19. Debate Exposes Doubt (Acoustic)

20. A Movie Script Ending (Acoustic)

21. I Was A Kaleidoscope (Acoustic, Live on KEXP)

22. Corny Island (Studio Outtake)

23. We Laugh Indoors (UK Single Mix)

Band Demos

24. Steadier Footing (Acoustic Studio Outtake)

25. A Movie Script Ending (Band Demo)

26. We Laugh Indoors (Band Demo)

27. Information Travels Faster (Band Demo)

28. Why You’d Want To Live Here (Band Demo)

29. Blacking Out The Friction (Band Demo)

30. I Was A Kaleidoscope (Band Demo)

31. Styrofoam Plates (Band Demo)

32. Coney Island (Band Demo)

33. Debate Exposes Doubt (Band Demo)

34. 20th Century Towers (Band Demo)

35. Stable Song (Band Demo)

Death Cab for Cutie Tour Dates

10/20/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom (All Ages)

10/21/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom (21+)

10/23/21 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage *

* with support from illuminati hotties