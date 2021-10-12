Watch Eels’ intergalactic new video for ‘Good Night On Earth’

Eels have shared a new video for their recent single ‘Good Night On Earth’ – you can watch the bizarre clip below.

The track is taken from the Mark ‘E’ Oliver Everett-led band’s upcoming 14th studio album ‘Extreme Witchcraft’, which is set for release on January 28, 2022 via PIAS and the band’s own E Works Records.

Directed by Steven Mertens, the primarily animated video for ‘Good Night On Earth’ builds up to “an intergalactic clash of the titans”. E stars in the clip as a newscaster who appears on TV as disaster strikes when an evil giant space lobster lands on Earth, forcing the musician to do battle with the creature.

“Just another newscaster-Godzilla-fighting-a-lobster-from-space video,” E said of the clip for the song, which you can watch below.

Speaking about ‘Extreme Witchcraft”s co-producer John Parish, E recently remarked: “John Parish is one of the most even-tempered, polite people I’ve ever met. A true gentleman. Actually he’s probably THE most polite person I’ve ever met.

“But when he gets into the studio he becomes a mad scientist. If you make music with John Parish, you get stuff no one else does. He has a really unique toolbox and musical outlook. Perhaps his politeness is a coping mechanism to keep Mr. Hyde under control when he’s out of his laboratory.”

Eels will head to the UK and Ireland in March 2022 for a set of tour dates in support of their new LP – you can see their upcoming tour schedule below.

March 2022

11 – Telegraph Building, Belfast

12 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

14 – Roundhouse, London

15 – Albert Hall, Manchester

16 – Barrowland, Glasgow

17 – Rock City, Nottingham

18 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

