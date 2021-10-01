Phoebe Bridgers Covers Bo Burnham’s ‘That Funny Feeling’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Phoebe Bridgers has dazzled crowds across the country. One song in her set that she’s weaved in has been a cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” during the encore of her sets. Additionally, Bridgers performed the Inside track with Burnham at a show at Los Angeles’ Largo at the Coronet in August.

Now, there’s a recorded version to go along with it, which you can grab here.

More from SPIN:

<a href="https://phoebebridgers.bandcamp.com/track/that-funny-feeling-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">That Funny Feeling by Phoebe Bridgers</a>

As part of Bandcamp Friday, Bridges shared a studio version of the song that she recorded in Los Angeles with a slew of musicians, including Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, Christian Lee Hutson, Harrison Whitford, Rob Moose, Sebastian Steinberg, Marshall Vore, Nate Walcott and Maria Taylor. Proceeds from the song will go to Texas Abortion Funds and will be split evenly between Texas Equal Access Fund, The Bridge Collective, Clinic Access Support Network, West Fund, Jane’s Due Process, Fund Texas Choice, Support Your Sistah at the Afiya Center, the Lilith Fund, Frontera Fund, and Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Inc.

Of the cover, Bridgers simply said in a statement, “This one’s for Greg Abbott.”

Here are Bridgers’ remaining tour dates.

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates:

October 4/ Avondale Brewing Company/ Birmingham, AL

October 9/ ACL Festival/ Austin, TX

October 16/ Greek Theatre/ Berkeley, CA

October 21/ Greek Theatre/ Los Angeles, CA

October 24/ Shaky Knees Festival/ Atlanta, GA