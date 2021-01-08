Watch Machine Gun Kelly perform a medley of ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ songs on ‘Kimmel’

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a medley of songs from latest album ‘Tickets to My Downfall’, while appearing as a musical guest on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’.

During the performance, MGK played snippets from album tracks ‘drunk face’, ‘all i know’ and ‘my bloody valentine’. He was a one-man band for the rendition, performing with a bright pink piano, guitar and sampler.

Watch the medley below:

‘Tickets to My Downfall’, MGK’s fifth studio album, arrived back in September of last year.

In a four-star review, NME praised the musician for helping to revitalize the pop-punk genre, calling it “boisterous, full of sincerity and exciting enough to make you jump on a table in the middle of a board meeting”.

“‘Tickets To My Downfall’ is an album that not only proves MGK can do whatever the hell he likes, but that also maybe pop-punk still has something important to offer the world.”

Earlier this week, MGK – aka Colson Baker – released a trailer for his forthcoming musical Downfalls High, based around ‘Tickets to My Downfall’.

Set to arrive January 15, the musical will be narrated by Baker and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and will feature appearances from Trippie Redd, blackbear and more.

Speaking to NME for a Big Read cover feature last year, Baker described Downfalls High as a “pop-punk Grease“, confirming it was shot over four days with collaborator Mod Sun.

“It was almost like shooting 14 music videos back-to-back, but with a narrative that’s outside of my personal life stories,” the rapper explained.

“It focuses on other characters, and then me and [Travis Barker] are just the narrators. It’s an interesting concept because it hasn’t been done for an album ever, maybe outside of like Pink Floyd’s The Wall.”

