IN MEMORIAM

‘Police Academy’ star Marion Ramsey dies aged 73

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • January 08, 2021

RIP

Police Academy actress Marion Ramsey has died at the age of 73 at her home in Los Angeles.

The news was confirmed by Ramsey’s management team at Roger Paul Inc, per Variety. The cause of death has not been determined at the time of writing.

Ramsey began her career on Broadway, appearing in Hello Dolly! in 1964, Eubie! in 1978s.

She is best known for playing Officer Laverne Hooks in the Police Academy films, which were released between 1984 and 1994.

“Her passion for performing and sharing her heart with the world was immense,” Roger Paul Inc said in a statement obtained by the BBC.

“Marion carried with her a kindness and permeating light that instantly filled a room upon her arrival.

“The dimming of her light is already felt by those who knew her well. We will miss her, and always love her.”

British producer Jonathan Sothcott called Hooks a “fine comedic actress” in a tribute on Twitter, while American actor Michael Winslow said he had “no words to say or explain the pain of Ramsey’s death.

 

 

Marion Ramsey kept working throughout the 2010s, starring in Lavalantula in 2015 and 2 Lava 2 Lantula! in 2016. Her final credit saw her star in When I Sing in 2018.

The Twitter account for When I Sing shared a tribute, writing: “It is with great sadness that I share our loss of my friend, and one of the shining stars of When I Sing (her final role), the beautiful, kind, hilarious, #MarionRamsey. I will miss you, my silly sister.”

 

Ramsey is survived by her three brothers.

The post ‘Police Academy’ star Marion Ramsey dies aged 73 appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

