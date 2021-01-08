Search

Kings Of Leon’s Caleb Followill says “a vein of my personal life flows through” the band’s new album

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • January 08, 2021

'When You See Yourself' also features a number of vintage instruments that "you could’ve heard on Pink Floyd or Beatles albums"

Kings Of Leon frontman Caleb Followill has suggested that the band’s forthcoming new album ‘When You See Yourself’ will be their most “personal” record yet in terms of its lyrics.

The Tennessee four-piece will release their latest LP on March 5, nearly four-and-a-half years on from 2016’s ‘Walls’.

Followill and his drummer brother Nathan have now previewed ‘When You See Yourself’, which had its original release date delayed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in a new interview with The Sun.

“The decision to put it out now was our answer to the fact we aren’t able to tour right now. Hopefully by summer we can make the shows we are booked to play,” Nathan said.

“People can’t see live shows right now, so the next best thing is new music for them to listen to. Putting it out was our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our fans for their patience.”

Speaking about the album, Caleb said that he and his bandmates made use of the extra time to put the finishing touches to the record, saying “we weren’t rushing it out”.

“We got to make sure we were happy with everything and go back to critique little things we wanted to hear in there,” he said.

In terms of the lyrics, Caleb suggested that ‘When You See Yourself’ is the band’s most “personal” album yet, saying: “I try to write and convince myself that I’m writing about something else but a vein of my personal life flows through these songs.”

Lead guitarist Matthew Followill “really nerded out and found some cool vintage equipment” to use on the album, Caleb also revealed.

“He was into organs and synthesisers as I was pulling teeth trying to get him to play more guitar! But when you hear that old equipment, it feels timeless and beautiful,” he said.

“A lot of the instruments on this album, you could’ve heard on Pink Floyd or Beatles albums. We really dug deep to find the proper equipment.”

Kings Of Leon released two songs from ‘When You See Yourself’ yesterday (January 7), ‘The Bandit’ and ‘100,000 People’.

