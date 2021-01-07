Search

Discover

NEWS

Listen to Serj Tankian and Tom Morello cover Gang of Four’s ‘Natural’s Not in It’ in tribute to Andy Gill

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • January 07, 2021

"Andy Gill was one of a handful of artists in history who changed the way guitars are played"

System Of A Down‘s Serj Tankian and Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello have delivered a cover of Gang of Four’s ‘Natural’s Not in It’, to mark what would have been the 65th birthday of late frontman Andy Gill.

Gill passed away from an unspecified respiratory illness in February 2020. His wife, the writer Catherine Mayer, later claimed there was a “real possibility” that he may have suffered from undiagnosed coronavirus.

Tankian and Morello’s cover is the lead single off the upcoming tribute album ‘The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four’,and comes after January 1 marked Gill’s 65th birthday.

“Andy Gill was one of a handful of artists in history who changed the way guitars are played, Gang of Four were just incendiary and completely groundbreaking with Andy’s confrontational, unnerving and sublime playing at the forefront,” Morello told Spin.

“His jagged plague-disco raptor-attack industrial-funk deconstructed guitar anti-hero sonics and fierce poetic radical intellect were hugely influential to me.”

You can listen to the track in full here.

‘The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four’ is set to arrive in May.

Speaking in a video Gill’s widow Catherine Mayer also explained that her late husband had planned to release the album to mark the 40th anniversary of the band’s seminal album ‘Entertainment!’.

“Even in hospital, he wanted to keep working on the project that had excited him for more than two years – and he did, right up until five days before he died,” Mayer said, adding that it’s “bittersweet” to announce the LP after his death.

The post Listen to Serj Tankian and Tom Morello cover Gang of Four’s ‘Natural’s Not in It’ in tribute to Andy Gill appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

6 3 5
Load more comments
  1. emma7622
    Emma Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  2. KattieeLone
    Kattie Look what I can do,⚡⚡ I'm sure you will not regret! we will fun together. ➤➤ My cont︆︆acts ✅✅==>> bit.do/fMdEm ★★ Spend the night with me and you just stay happy! ➤➤ I am wait︆︆ing for you here ==>> bit.do/fMdEm
    ...show more
  3. KattieeLone
    Kattie Look what I can do,⚡⚡ I'm sure you will not regret! we will fun together. ➤➤ My cont︆︆acts ✅✅==>> bit.do/fMdEm ★★ Spend the night with me and you just stay happy! ➤➤ I am wait︆︆ing for you here ==>> bit.do/fMdEm
    ...show more
  4. CheriRCarney
    CheriCarney I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do...... www.Salary8.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.