Listen to Serj Tankian and Tom Morello cover Gang of Four’s ‘Natural’s Not in It’ in tribute to Andy Gill

System Of A Down‘s Serj Tankian and Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello have delivered a cover of Gang of Four’s ‘Natural’s Not in It’, to mark what would have been the 65th birthday of late frontman Andy Gill.

Gill passed away from an unspecified respiratory illness in February 2020. His wife, the writer Catherine Mayer, later claimed there was a “real possibility” that he may have suffered from undiagnosed coronavirus.

Tankian and Morello’s cover is the lead single off the upcoming tribute album ‘The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four’,and comes after January 1 marked Gill’s 65th birthday.

“Andy Gill was one of a handful of artists in history who changed the way guitars are played, Gang of Four were just incendiary and completely groundbreaking with Andy’s confrontational, unnerving and sublime playing at the forefront,” Morello told Spin.

“His jagged plague-disco raptor-attack industrial-funk deconstructed guitar anti-hero sonics and fierce poetic radical intellect were hugely influential to me.”

You can listen to the track in full here.

‘The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four’ is set to arrive in May.

Speaking in a video Gill’s widow Catherine Mayer also explained that her late husband had planned to release the album to mark the 40th anniversary of the band’s seminal album ‘Entertainment!’.

“Even in hospital, he wanted to keep working on the project that had excited him for more than two years – and he did, right up until five days before he died,” Mayer said, adding that it’s “bittersweet” to announce the LP after his death.

