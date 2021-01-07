Dr. Dre’s house targeted by burglars while he is hospitalised with brain aneurysm

Four people have been arrested following an alleged break-in attempt at the home of hospitalized rapper and producer, Dr. Dre.

Los Angeles Police attended Dre’s Brentwood residence around 10pm on Tuesday night (January 5) and, following a short pursuit, arrested four would-be burglars.

Authorities were reportedly notified about the intruders after they set off infrared cameras at Dr. Dre’s home.

The incident is alleged to have occurred hours after the rapper was hospitalized due to a suspected brain aneurysm.

While nothing is thought to have been taken in the break-in attempt, police reportedly found burglary implements, saws and crowbars in the suspects’ vehicle.

“Several individuals were hiking over a hill attempting to enter a property,” an LAPD spokesperson told Billboard.

”They were confronted by six private security [officers] and they fled the location. As officers attempted to pull the vehicle over a short pursuit ensued.”

Dr. Dre was admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital on Tuesday. He updated fans on his condition later that day.

“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon,” he wrote on Instagram.

Hospital staff are yet to publicly confirm the cause of the rapper’s aneurysm.

Ice Cube, LL Cool J and Kaytranada are among the artists to have tweeted their support for Dr. Dre following his admission to hospital.

“Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre,” Ice Cube wrote on Twitter.

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

