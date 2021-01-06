Search

Discover

NEWS

Dua Lipa says she struggled with anxiety while running her own social media

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • January 06, 2021

"I’d be super-nervous, wondering what everyone’s gonna say"

Dua Lipa has revealed how she handed control of her social media accounts to her management after becoming anxious about what people would say about her online.

The singer, who has garnered over 58 million followers on Instagram and 6.9 million on Twitter, said she handed the accounts to her team when running them became too overwhelming for her anxiety levels.

Speaking to British Vogue, she said: “I would get anxiety. And I was like, ‘This shouldn’t be the way that I’m experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime experience.’ It was messing with my confidence. I’d be super-nervous, wondering what everyone’s gonna say.”

It comes after the singer previously admitted in 2019 that she was using social media in “bite-sized” chunks for the sake of her sanity.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa performing during her ‘Studio 2054’ livestream (Picture: Pixie Levinson)

Speaking at the Attitude Awards last month, the singer also addressed the need for greater mental health support during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

She said in an emotional speech: “Those first few weeks when Covid really took hold were so confusing and it was such a difficult decision to put out music during a pandemic but I decided I would as I hoped this record [‘Future Nostalgia‘] would make people happy and provide some light in a dark time.

“2020 has been a year of devastation and loss and one of learning,” she continued. “A lot of my LBGTQ friends have talked to me about what a vulnerable time this was for them and how they relied on the support of their friends to get them through which was particularly important if they don’t feel like didn’t have the support at home.

“For so many Covid has separated them from the support…The mental health implications don’t bear thinking about. For many the loss of hanging out with their friends and their second families and losing their safe spaces, it will have been catastrophic but we are learning to navigate the Covid crisis.”

Dua Lipa was also recently lauded for her success in 2020 by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), who hailed her for continuing the “extraordinary global influence of British music” across the globe– with their study finding that one in every 10 songs streamed globally is by a British artist.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

The post Dua Lipa says she struggled with anxiety while running her own social media appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

0 2
  1. BelmaGammy
    Belma Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> v.ht/0tE0 You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> v.ht/0tE0
    ...show more
  2. solay04
    solay04 Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $28775 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do........ Www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.