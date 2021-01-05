Search

‘The Walking Dead’ star Samantha Morton admitted to hospital: “#WearAMask”

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • January 05, 2021

Morton has hinted that she's tested positive for COVID-19

The Walking Dead star Samantha Morton was admitted to hospital yesterday (January 4), she has revealed.

Morton hasn’t explicitly revealed the reason for her hospitalization, but shared a series of hashtags that suggest she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Thankyou to all the A and E staff at the Conquest who helped me tonight,” she wrote on Twitter today (January 5).

“I’m so grateful for our NHS,to see the red zone first hand and the nurses and doctors being so kind and wonderful to us all was humbling. I’m ok tonight because of them.”

Morton’s post included the hashtags “#SaveOurNHS #WearAMask #COVID19.”

 

In a series of follow-up tweets, Morton shared a photo of herself in hospital wearing a protective mask with the simple caption: “Thank you.”

 

Another tweet from Morton told fans she’s “on the mend.” She wrote: “I’m on the mend. I’ll get there and thank you so much for the well wishes.”

Last year, Morton spoke in a new interview about how she is “fuming at how society behaves around mental health issues for women”.

Speaking about her experiences of abuse within care institutions while appearing on the BBC‘s Desert Island Discs, Morton said: “I think that people in a professional role have a duty of care, not only to the children that they’re looking after, to do their jobs properly.

“And I think a lot of people failed in those jobs in regards to me and many of my friends, my foster siblings, my siblings, and I just wish certain individuals would put their hands up and say, ‘Yeah, we were wrong, we could have done better.'”

