M. Shadows says Avenged Sevenfold’s new album “sounds nothing like anything we’ve done”

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • January 05, 2021

"It’s over the top, and it’s very eclectic and wild!”

M. Shadows has promised in a new interview that Avenged Sevenfold‘s upcoming new album “sounds nothing like anything we’ve done” before musically.

The five-piece are currently working on the follow-up to their 2016 LP ‘The Stage’, which was their seventh studio album.

Speaking to Kerrang!, Shadows said that the band’s new material has gone in “a completely new direction” compared to their previous work.

“It’s a completely new direction, and it sounds nothing like anything we’ve done,” the vocalist said. “That’s all I’ll say about it: it’s over the top, and it’s very eclectic and wild!”

Shadows confirmed that he and his bandmates are “still in the middle” of writing and recording the album, however, saying that they “still have all these things that we can’t do”.​

“We’re still trying to get string sections together, and our mixer is older and I know that they don’t want him to travel right now because of COVID, so even if we got it done right now, we couldn’t get it mixed,” he said about the progress of the album. “So we’re just not worrying about it, you know? It’s like: ​‘When we can, we can.’ But right now, we can’t.”

Avenged Sevenfold new album

Shadows also said that Avenged Sevenfold aren’t keen on “putting out the record if we can’t tour it” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The reality is – and no-one wants to hear this – in this day and age, rock’n’roll just takes too long to make: you know, it’s going to be a three-year record to make,” he said. “And if we put that record out and then we’re locked down for another year, as much as people don’t want to believe this, they are not going to give a shit about a record that came out a year prior when it’s time to tour.”

“And so if it’s going to take us two or three years to write a record, we’re not going to put it out if we can’t go play it live,” he added.

Shadows previously spoke back in October about how Avenged Sevenfold had been “meticulously” working on new music during the coronavirus lockdown.

