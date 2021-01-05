Search

A new ‘Far Cry 6’ release date has leaked

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Luke Shaw • January 05, 2021

The new leak suggests an April release for the next 'Far Cry' instalment

A new release date for Far Cry 6 has surfaced, potentially earlier than previously expected.

According to a retail listing on Dutch site Proxis, Far Cry 6 is listed for release on April 30, which is earlier than a previously suspected release date.

The game was delayed in October last year, to give the team time to make “an unforgettable game – one we hope you will love.” and no new date was available. This was followed by a store listing on the Xbox Store Page which suggested that the game would launch on May 26, 2021, three months from its original February 18 release date.

Originally, the delay was to give Ubisoft more time to finish the title and focus “on the wellbeing of [its] teams”. The developer said the additional time would let it make the title one that gamers “aspire to play”.

Information on Far Cry 6 is scarce but the advertising has leaned heavily on its antagonist, Anton Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito who is notable for playing Gus in Breaking Bad. The game is also said to explore politically charged themes and follow a story “about revolution”.

Far Cry 6 wasn’t the only Ubisoft title to suffer from release date delays following 2020, as a number of titles in the developer’s roster have been pushed back to accommodate the studios that need more time to complete them..

Rainbow Six Quarantine – which was expected to release before March 31, 2021 – was also confirmed to be delayed during a financial call “to leverage their full potential in the context of production challenges caused by Covid-19”.

Prince of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake has also been pushed back to March 18 2021, with Ubisoft citing that the delays will allow the team “more time to complete the game” and is said to be “the right decision” to create a game that all players will enjoy.

